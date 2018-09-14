City
Toronto bracing for Canada Post strike

In just over a week, employees of Canada Post will legally be able to go on strike, meaning Canadian businesses and households better set up those online bill payments fast. 

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action on Sunday after months of negotiations with the Crown corporation. 

Whether by strike or by lock out, the national delivery service could effectively be at a nationwide standstill as early as Sept. 26.

While this may be pretty insignificant news for those who don't get anything but junk flyers in the mail, those who rely on snail mail to receive important parcels like medication (particularly cannabis) will have to find an alternative.

And online shoppers better pay extra for that express service if they want to get their eBay and Amazon goods before that day. Same goes for online businesses who deliver their products to customers via mail. 

The CUPW cites issues like the increasing number of parcels being delivered, as well as pay equity for Canada Post employees working in rural and suburban areas (RSMCs), for the strike action. 

"Over the last decade, the working conditions of all our members has deteriorated, leaving many overburdened, with little time for their home life," said the National President of CUPW, Mike Palacek, in a statement

"Ths ends now," he said. "Our members have spoken." 

The vote on Sunday saw around 94 cent of urban mail carriers and 96 per cent of rural carriers vote in favour of the strike. 

Right now, rural workers—who are being paid based on the length of their route and are predominantly women—are being paid less than their urban counterparts, who have hourly wages and are mostly male. 

Until either sides of the disagreement find a resolution, it looks like Canadians will have to pick up their own parcels, if they're close enough. 

As for payments and documents, it's the 21st century: maybe the Internet can help. 

