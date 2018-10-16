Ontario Cannabis Store web site goes live at midnight

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is officially launching its online shop tonight.

The government-run website—which will be the only legal place in Ontario to buy weed until this April, when other licensed cannabis stores can legally start selling—will be going live at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Until now, the provincially-run store has been operating under www.ocslearn.ca as an informative site.

By tomorrow's highly-anticipated legalization day, up to 70 types of marijuana will officially be available for sale under www.ocs.ca. That number will eventually go up to 150, according to the OCS.

When you first visit the store, expect to enter your birth date to verify that you're 19+.

Doing that will unlock the main page with links connecting to a page selling accessories like papers and pipes, an information section, a FAQ page, and a 'cannabis' page that allows customers to filter products via categories like price and THC percentage.

Click on the products link to browse the online shop, which will sell four weed categories: dried flowers, oil-filled capsules, joints pre-rolled by licensed producers, or pills, a.k.a casuals.

Products will clearly state the amount of THC and CBD it contains, the name of the producer, and the cost per gram.

As of right now, product prices haven't been announced.

A calculator at the right corner of the page will help you keep track of how many grams you've added to your shopping cart (the legal amount is 30 grams).

The OCS site doesn't track your purchases via VPN and treats every visit as a single guest purchase, meaning you can actually open up another window to purchase 30 more grams.

Before checking out, you'll have to enter your birth date one last time prior to completing your purchase with either Visa or Mastercard, though the OCS might eventually add other payment options too.

It'll take between one and three days for the OCS to deliver your weed, with a province-wide flat rate delivery fee of $5. Anyone receiving and signing for the package at the door has to be 19 years-old or over.

If no one's around to sign, don't expect the package to be left at your porch or concierge: you'll have to go to your local Canada Post (assuming they're not on strik) to collect it.

And like any good online store, the OCS will allow returns. Any unopened product can be shipped back to the OCS within 14 days after purchasing it.