Canada Post warns it could strike next week threatening cannabis delivery

Canadians are celebrating today over the legalization of cannabis, but the festivities could be threatened by a potential Canada Post strike.

In an attempt to push for better job security, health benefits, and safety measures, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers is saying it could strike by Monday.

The union has been in negotiations for a while, and the impending strike has been looming since late September, when workers voted to support a walkout to reinforce contract demands.

Jon Hamilton, spokesperson for Canada Post, has said that everything will be done to prevent disruption of service to the public, but that there may be some small delays.

Hopefully this isn't the case, as Canada Post is currently the only delivery service legally allowed by ocs.ca to bring Ontarians their cannabis.

If postal workers strike, there may be a tiny bit longer to wait before you can indulge, but, for now, the Ontario Cannabis Store is open for business.