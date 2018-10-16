Toronto start-up will deliver cannabis to your home but there's a catch

Cannabis becomes legal on October 17, and it's kind of a big deal. Many people are going to celebrate wildly, and one new company wants to help.

Eddy Delivery, based out of Toronto, wants to offer a "Munchies on Demand" service for cannabis consumers.

The service will assemble the best snacks to munch on after smoking up. The package includes Funyuns, TimTams, and more, and will offer four winners a "Lucky Green Ticket," to tour a cannabis cultivation facility—Willy Wonka style.

But, more interestingly, the service wants to one day deliver cannabis itself.

Currently, Eddy Delivery partners with licensed services to deliver medical cannabis, but it wants to deliver the recreational kind too. Currently only the Ontario Cannabis Store will sell the product legally, and it does so through Canada Post.

Eddy Delivery has already partnered with Inabuggy as well, which delivers for the LCBO.

The company's CEO, Ryan Dempsey, says they are in talks with the Ontario Attorney General's office to discuss regulation changes.

"As you may know, they recently changed regulations to allow Ontario retail stores to be run by private companies. They're still also considering changes for other rules such as private e-commerce and delivery," he said.

"Nothing definite at this point, but we're optimistic."

The service will be launching soon, and interested users can sign up on their website to find out when they can order cannabis for themselves.