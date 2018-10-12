What to know about the Ontario cannabis store and buying weed online

The Ontario cannabis store will begin accepting online orders when weed becomes legal in Canada on October 17.

The official ocs.ca store won't be live until then so for now information is being posted to a learning portal where you can get the info on how to best consume cannabis and its effects.

Once online order begin, deliveries will be made by Canada Post in plain packages (for security reasons), and will require an age-check although no age verification will be required at the ordering stage.

Only Ontario residents aged 19 and up will be allowed to receive packages containing cannabis, and they will not be left with building staff, landlords, or any other recipient but the the purchaser.

If you aren't home, the postal carrier will leave a slip to pickup your package at the closest post office, much like how Amazon does since it seems to always deliver your stuff when you're not home.

The OCS web site will come with certain search filters that allow consumers to browse the products, which vary in strength and THC content. Weed paraphernalia will also be sold, like bongs, rolling papers, and others.

You'll be able to purchase up to 30 grams at a time.

A pallet full of pot - These are the first images inside of the government run warehouse located somewhere in Toronto that will distribute all of Ontario’s cannabis. The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is not providing much information about this location out of security concerns. pic.twitter.com/oSCjG1lV4Y — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 11, 2018

All orders will have a $5-flat-rate shipping charge, province-wide. As for the product itself, prices have not been finalized, but should compete with the illegal market, staff say.

For info on where cannabis can be used the government has provided a detailed set of rules. Cannabis use will be strictly prohibited in restaurants, vehicles, sports fields, hospitals, schools or places where children gather.

Smoking and vaping will be allowed in private residences, designated hotel rooms, sidewalks and parks.