Ontario cannabis sales to be exclusively online until 2019

In an announcement this afternoon, the provincial government detailed its plans to sell cannabis when it becomes legal on October 17.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney announced that cannabis will be available online only starting on the legalization date. It will be distributed through federal wholesalers and the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Private retailers will be allowed to sell the product at physical locations starting in April of next year. Only those aged 19+ will be allowed to purchase and consume. Also, public consumption (including in vehicles and boats) will not be allowed.

The province also said that municipalities will have one opportunity to opt out of cannabis sales in their jurisdictions.

An updated list of the full regulations can now be found on the provincial government's website.