Toronto confirms it won't opt out of cannabis retail stores

The deadline to opt out of retail cannabis stores is fast approaching in Ontario, and Toronto just made a decision.

Unlike Mississauga, Markham, and potentially more to come, Toronto has decided to allow physical cannabis retail stores within the city's borders.

The provincial government gave a short, one-time deadline to municipalities to say "no" to cannabis stores. That deadline is January 22, mere months before the sale of weed at brick-and-mortar retail stores is legalized in April.

Presently, customers can only legally purchase marijuana from the Ontario Cannabis Store website.

Today, Toronto City Council voted 20-4 to opt in. The result comes as Mayor John Tory says municipalities should have greater control over where stores are placed. City council also plans to push for that control.

One city councillor asked that wards be able to make their own decisions separate from the city, but council gave a resounding "no."

So, whether municipalities gain more control is a debate for further down the road, but for now, at least, Torontonians will soon be able to buy their weed in peace without shipping delay headaches.

Sorry, Mississauga.