Huge demand for cannabis causing supply and delivery delays in Ontario

It seems the demand for legal cannabis far exceeded what the Canadian government expected.

Several provinces are reporting shortages and supply problems as orders and sales surpass what retailers are able to provide.

The Ontario Cannabis Store has a notice on-site explaining that shipments may take longer than expected due to a high volume of orders. 

ocs

A message on the OCS web site warning of delivery delays.

Shipping was set to be only one to three days, but is now expected to take up to five, according to a notice on ocs.ca.

However, Daffyd Roderick, communications staffer for the OCS, says the site is performing well. He says there has been no major issues.

In Alberta and Manitoba, websites for ordering pot online were running slow, crashing, and failing to work due to literally thousands of people trying to order at once. 

ocs

Some products are in short supply such as three of the four sizes of the Redecan CBD Shark Shock.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia and British Columbia producers are saying certain strains are completely sold out, and are beginning staggered deliveries to meet demand. 

As almost all of Ontario's legal sales are flowing through the OCS right now, hopefully the demand will not exceed supply completely. It seems the dam is holding for the time being. 

