City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
markham cannabis

Markham and Richmond Hill to ban retail weed dispensaries

City
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Two cities in the GTA are taking advantage of a one-time chance to ban cannabis retail in their jurisdictions. 

A few days after the province's announcement that municipalities will be able to disallow weed sales, Richmond Hill and Markham have both decided to do so. 

The province said in August 13's announcement that cities would have a one-time opportunity to opt out of allowing cannabis stores. The date for the opt-out window was not given. 

However, municipal council elections are taking place across the province around the same time as cannabis is being legalized. Physical stores will not enter Ontario's market until April 2019.

So, a newly-elected council may reverse decisions made by Markham's and Richmond Hill's current governments.

Lead photo by

scarboroughcruiser

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC ridership way up thanks to King Street Pilot Project

The Ontario government wants to take over the TTC

Markham and Richmond Hill to ban retail weed dispensaries

Open streets and festivals to shut down Toronto roads this weekend

Topless woman rescued from crane in downtown Toronto

Second Cup might convert Toronto cafes to cannabis stores

Toronto's neighbourhood of the future is getting raincoats for buildings

Toronto cat cafe closes following wheelchair dispute