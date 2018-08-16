Markham and Richmond Hill to ban retail weed dispensaries

Two cities in the GTA are taking advantage of a one-time chance to ban cannabis retail in their jurisdictions.

A few days after the province's announcement that municipalities will be able to disallow weed sales, Richmond Hill and Markham have both decided to do so.

So municipalities are contemplating opting out of having cannabis stores within their boundaries, thereby keeping the black market alive and well. As if people don’t smoke a lot of weed in Richmond Hill! #cdnpoli — Dan Malleck (@DanMalleck) August 15, 2018

The province said in August 13's announcement that cities would have a one-time opportunity to opt out of allowing cannabis stores. The date for the opt-out window was not given.

However, municipal council elections are taking place across the province around the same time as cannabis is being legalized. Physical stores will not enter Ontario's market until April 2019.

So, a newly-elected council may reverse decisions made by Markham's and Richmond Hill's current governments.