toronto dispensary

Toronto could ban dispensaries once weed is legal

Whether Toronto has 47 councillors or just 25, here's hoping they come through on dispensaries this October. 

In yesterday's announcement, the provincial government explained that all municipalities will have the option to opt out of dispensaries in their jurisdiction. 

This news comes in opposition to the former plan put in place by the Liberal Party, in which municipalities were barred from opting out. 

Local governments will have to decide on their own whether they will allow cannabis to sold in their communities, and will have to do so during a one-time-only window. 

The province didn't give an answer as to when the window of choice will be open, nor when it will close. However, it was said it will be after the municipal elections in October, so a fresh new city council will be making the decision. 

Mayor John Tory released a statement immediately following the announcement, and endorsed the move toward physical retail stores.

However, he restated that his support is conditional on public health and safety, and on Toronto not being burdened with additional costs. 

While the mayor is supporting the push forward, it will be up to the newly-elected council to decide whether Toronto opts out. 

