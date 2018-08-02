10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in July

Toronto businesses that closed in July were all over the map, including a long-time used bookshop, an edgy clothing store, an alternative music venue and, of course, a bunch of places to eat and drink, from dim sum to over-the-top stoner snacks.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in July.

Serving the Junction community for over half a century was this beloved used bookstore that sold many rare and vintage titles. Its owner, Eddie Roberts, reluctantly closed up shop last month after a long sale and many tributes from those who grew up in the store.

After just shy of a decade on West Queen West, this pub was forced to close in July due to skyrocketing rent. It will be replaced by a sports bar and grill, and not a male strip club, as was previously reported.

This hip, high-end clothing store that spent a solid decade on Ossington shut its Toronto operations last month to move out west. It should be opening its Whistler, B.C. location in September.

Last year, this spot for outrageous junk food (think deep-dish mac'n'cheese pizzas and Doritos smash bags) moved from its original location on Dundas West to Queen West, only to close permanently this July. It will only be keeping its catering biz going.

Open for less than a year, this healthy lunch and dinner spot uptown at Yonge & Blythwood quietly closed last month. Its windows were papered over and a “For Lease” sign could be seen in the window.

Celebrity chef Mark McEwan shut down his first independent restaurant in July after 28 years of service at Yonge & Eglinton. The lease was up and McEwan is "looking forward."

Blaming its closure on the King Street Pilot Project, this dim sum spot in the Entertainment District, which was affiliated with Pearl Harbourfront on Queens Quay, shuttered permanently last month after five years in the space, posting a farewell letter on its door.

A staple of the city's goth and hardcore techno scene for a decade, this alternative music venue by Queen & Bathurst closed its doors for good at the end of July, another fallen victim to soaring property taxes, insurance rates and tough regulations. A mainstream Top 40 dance club is set to take over.

Quickly becoming a favourite destination for fans of authentic Mexican take-out, this taco joint by Yonge & Dundas south of Ryerson was forced to start searching for a new location last month to make way for condos. Fingers crossed the new space it's found works out so that it can re-open soon.

Parkdale lost an important community food hub after this co-op shut down on July 31 due to financial reasons. Lasting for eight years, the not-for-profit grocery store was unable to find a new space with affordable rent after it had to vacate the lower level of the Parkdale Community Health Centre.