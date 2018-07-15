This is what's replacing the Dog's Bollocks

The popular pub The Dog's Bollocks served its last pound of chicken wings on Friday after almost 10 years on West Queen West, and apparently a new sports bar – not a male strip club, as previously believed – is coming to take its place this fall.

Contrary to statements made by reps last year, the property at 817 Queen Street West will not be taken over by Toronto's most famous male strip club, Remington's.

Though the owners of the strip club also own 50 per cent of the Dog's Bollocks building, it seems the plans to move Remington's to West Queen West are no longer.

"In the end we felt closing Remington's after 25 years was our best option," says Dave Auger, the longtime general manager of the club, via e-mail.

Instead, his team will be opening up a new spot called 817 Sports bar & Grill in Dog's Bollocks' place, where he'll also be manager.

"The adult entertainment business all across the (sic) North America has been on the decline," he says. "There will always be a draw for it in the long run we felt changing to a new business model starting something new was the best option."

The sports bar will be completely renovated to feature an upgraded bar with a new sound system and HD TVs to watch the game, says Auger, along with improved washrooms with more stalls.

As for the menu, it'll sport pub foods like hot chicken wings and gourmet pizzas with house-made dough. On the tap will be 17 types of beer and some cider.

The second floor of 817 will be a venue called R Lounge, which Auger says will host everything from stand-up comedy to karaoke and even arts-related events like live music and exhibits.

Long story short: after 25 years, Remington's will be gone for good on September 30 to make way for the proposed YSL condo, which, if approved, will be a monster of a building at 98-storeys tall.

As for fans of the Dog's Bollocks wings, they can always head to the restaurant's sister bar Toby's to get them. But for those who don't feel like travelling to College for them, it looks like 817 could be a substitute; we'll just have to see if they live up to their predecessors'.