The Dog's Bollocks is closing on Queen Street West

One of Toronto's chillest spots to eat wings, drink beer and people watch along the always fascinating West Queen West is closing next week, just shy of its 10th birthday.

The Dog's Bollocks, like so many other institutions before it, is being forced to leave its stellar location amidst skyrocketing rent prices along Queen Street.

"As many of you have already heard, Dog's Bollocks will unfortunately be closing after next week (Friday the 13th)," reads a notice posted to the bar and restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday.

"Since receiving news of the changes to our lease, our ownership has fought the good fight in an effort to continue serving you in our current location, but to no avail."

Friends old and new are welcome to come by between now and July 13 for "for drinks, memories, 10 a.m. World Cup coverage, and some of Bollocks' famous wings."

Fans of those chicken wings, by the way, will still be able to get them at The Dogs Bollocks' sister bar, Toby's Pub and Eatery on College Street.

As for what will go into the space at 817 Queen Street West once that big cute English Bulldog face is gone, who knows?

My guess is another optical boutique. Heaven knows West Queen West doesn't have enough of those these days.