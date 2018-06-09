Coupe Bizzarre closing salon on Queen Street

Coupe Bizzarre – the hair salon best known for executing even the most adventurous cuts and colours – is closing its shop on West Queen West at the end of the month.

According to a salon rep, the owners have decided not to renew the lease and will be shuttering their space at Queen and Manning by July 31.

"They just don't want to be on Queen Street anymore," she said.

Instead, owners Jimi Imij and Robert Pieter are downsizing the studio and will be relocating Coupe Bizzarre to their home's basement studio, just a five-minute walk from the original salon by Palmerston Avenue.

The basement – which the pair used to rent out on Airbnb – is currently undergoing renovations and will be converted into a salon where Coupe Bizzarre will operate under the same name, contact information, and rates.

Citing flexibility and the owners' intention of travelling more in the future, Coupe Bizzarre's rep also stated the neighbourhood's changing demographic as a reason for the move.