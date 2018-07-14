Popular Toronto taco joint to be replaced by condo

A popular taco joint doling out guac and takeout al pastor tacos will be closing at the end of the month to make way for a massive 52-storey condo.

According to Tacos 101's co-owner Jeff Sato, the tiny restaurant will be serving its last tacos on July 29 before they have to set up shop somewhere else.

"It's stressful," he says. "There's a lot of sleepless nights."

The taqueria is part of a whole block of restaurants being evicted for the Social, a project by the Pemberton Group that when completed will be taller than any other building in the vicinity.

A few neighbouring businesses running in and around 215-299 Church Street like Ethiopiques have already closed down to make way for the condo.

Sato says it was "a bit of a shock" when the landlord informed the team they'd have to leave their 101 Dundas Street spot in the middle of summer, especially since they'd initially been told they would have until December to find a new place.

Summertime is the restaurant's busiest time, with lines of office workers, international students and locals running out the door when it opens for lunch, and Sato says it's been a challenge for the business to score a new spot.

Still, the move might be a blessing in disguise. Tacos 101's current spot is only 300 square-feet with no storage space or basement, which requires them to ship in 200 to 300 lbs of fresh meat on the daily.

With a new space in the works, it might be an upgrade, and Sato says they're in the process of having something confirmed as early as next week.

"We had something in the area and it fell through a few weeks ago," says Sato. "So this is kind of the last chance."