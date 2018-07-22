Toronto's spot for outrageous junk food has closed
Toronto is saying goodbye to its go-to spot for extravagant junk food.
Just a year after moving to Queen West from its original location on Dundas West, Junked Food Co. announced yesterday on Instagram that they've closed their store for good.
Some big news!!! We have decided to close our retail location on Queen Street! We are working on a new venture with Junked that will be rocking some of our Junked Favourites. But don’t worry junkies we still have our catering kitchen open! Email us at catering@junkedfoodco.com to have us at your next party or event. Thank you for all your support these past four years. And stay tuned for more details to our NEW venture!
The post doesn't give a specific reason for the closure, other than stating that the brand is working on something new.
"We are working on a new venture with Junked that will be rocking some of our Junked Favourites," says the post.
Until then, the only way you'll be able to get some of that deep dish pizza or gooey mac 'n' cheese is through their catering kitchen.
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments