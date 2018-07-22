Toronto's spot for outrageous junk food has closed

Toronto is saying goodbye to its go-to spot for extravagant junk food.

Just a year after moving to Queen West from its original location on Dundas West, Junked Food Co. announced yesterday on Instagram that they've closed their store for good.

The post doesn't give a specific reason for the closure, other than stating that the brand is working on something new.

"We are working on a new venture with Junked that will be rocking some of our Junked Favourites," says the post.

Until then, the only way you'll be able to get some of that deep dish pizza or gooey mac 'n' cheese is through their catering kitchen.