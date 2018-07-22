Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
junked food toronto

Toronto's spot for outrageous junk food has closed

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is saying goodbye to its go-to spot for extravagant junk food. 

Just a year after moving to Queen West from its original location on Dundas West, Junked Food Co. announced yesterday on Instagram that they've closed their store for good. 

The post doesn't give a specific reason for the closure, other than stating that the brand is working on something new. 

"We are working on a new venture with Junked that will be rocking some of our Junked Favourites," says the post. 

Until then, the only way you'll be able to get some of that deep dish pizza or gooey mac 'n' cheese is through their catering kitchen.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Startup let's you get up to 50% off at Toronto restaurants

This is the designer behind some of Toronto's hottest new restaurants

Toronto's spot for outrageous junk food has closed

Toronto continues to overlook the gem that is Little Ethiopia

The 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in Toronto

The top 10 cheap sangria in Toronto

Chinese noodle chain Omni Palace opening first Toronto location

Vegan cinnamon bun chain Cinnaholic opening in Toronto next month