Toronto's about to lose another beloved bookstore
In heartbreaking news for bibliophiles everywhere, Dencan Books, one of the city's oldest remaining used bookstores, will be closing later this year.
The bookstore has been serving the Junction community at 3113 Dundas Street W for over 50 years with owner Eddie Roberts at the helm for the last 22 of them. Roberts announced the closure last week, giving book lovers until the end of July to pay their respects.
It saddens me to announce that the store will be closing(not my choice) in the next few months. As a result over the next few months there will be an ongoing sale of well over 100,000 items. Books, mags, lp's, and lots of vintage stuff. All paperbacks $2 - all hardcovers $5 or less. Come in and save big $$$ in Toronto's oldest remaining used bookstore - 50 + years. Thanks to all my customers /friends who over the years have made serving you one of my life's greatest experiences. #dencanbooks #torontousedbooks #JunctionTO #pulpfiction #vintagescifi #scifi #vintagemags #literature #laserdiscs #bookstoreclosing #usedbooks
The announcement of Dencan's closure comes only a couple weeks after the shuttering of Eliot's Bookshop on Yonge Street, one of a few high profile closures in the wake of property tax increases across the city.
For its part, Dencan's currently having a huge sale with all paperbacks priced at $2 and hardcovers for $5 or less. Everything must go in an effort to clear out the space, which is set to be remodelled.
The bookstore carries a huge variety of genres and its large stock contains many rare and vintage titles. It also has a extensive music collection. Check it out before it's too late.
Join the conversation Load comments