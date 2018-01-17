Toronto's about to lose another beloved bookstore

In heartbreaking news for bibliophiles everywhere, Dencan Books, one of the city's oldest remaining used bookstores, will be closing later this year.

The bookstore has been serving the Junction community at 3113 Dundas Street W for over 50 years with owner Eddie Roberts at the helm for the last 22 of them. Roberts announced the closure last week, giving book lovers until the end of July to pay their respects.

The announcement of Dencan's closure comes only a couple weeks after the shuttering of Eliot's Bookshop on Yonge Street, one of a few high profile closures in the wake of property tax increases across the city.

For its part, Dencan's currently having a huge sale with all paperbacks priced at $2 and hardcovers for $5 or less. Everything must go in an effort to clear out the space, which is set to be remodelled.

The bookstore carries a huge variety of genres and its large stock contains many rare and vintage titles. It also has a extensive music collection. Check it out before it's too late.