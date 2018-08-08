City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Lisa MacLeod

Internet loses it after Ontario MPP seems oblivious to Toronto flooding

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last night's Toronto storm could serve as an excellent metaphor for the province's current political climate—if only because of a tweet from an Ontario MPP.

Ontario PC cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod tweeted out a picture early this morning from an unspecified location in "the Provincial capital" to show that, despite what the NDP would tell you, she can't see anything wrong.

It wasn't immediately clear what the minister meant by "chaos", but many interpreted the tweet as an attempt to politicize the rainstorm that has caused widespread floods across the city.

It wasn't long before the memes rolled in.

Many weren't hot on the minister's attempt to make the situation a political one and ignoring the damage it had caused, calling MacLeod out for using the storm as a way to undermine the NDP.

Others responded that they must have dreamt the storm, like something out of the Wizard of Oz, despite video and photographs, rescue efforts and some very, very real transit delays.

In addition to MacLeod's attempts to influence us, the Ontario PC party also came under fire recently after launching its own "news" network.

The publicity service is largely dedicated to highlighting its party's own accomplishments, and many saw it as a propaganda disguised as a legitimate broadcast. 

Lead photo by

@lisamacleodpc

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto has a major sewage issue after last night's storm

Lower Simcoe is the worst place to drive in Toronto when it rains

Hate group to face off against anti-racist protesters in Toronto

Internet loses it after Ontario MPP seems oblivious to Toronto flooding

Toronto Police narrowly save men from drowning in basement elevator

Union Station was underwater from last night's storm in Toronto

Flooding causing major TTC subway delays in Toronto

Nightmare flooding ravages the streets of Toronto