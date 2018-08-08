Internet loses it after Ontario MPP seems oblivious to Toronto flooding

Last night's Toronto storm could serve as an excellent metaphor for the province's current political climate—if only because of a tweet from an Ontario MPP.

Ontario PC cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod tweeted out a picture early this morning from an unspecified location in "the Provincial capital" to show that, despite what the NDP would tell you, she can't see anything wrong.

Still can’t find the chaos in Toronto the NDP is claiming. Beautiful morning in the Provincial capital. pic.twitter.com/pdugGc2nLZ — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) August 8, 2018

It wasn't immediately clear what the minister meant by "chaos", but many interpreted the tweet as an attempt to politicize the rainstorm that has caused widespread floods across the city.

Are you serious? Peoples homes are flooding and you are saying it’s a beautiful morning. — Kevin Glover (@glover_kevin) August 8, 2018

It wasn't long before the memes rolled in.

And now, a flood update from Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod.#onpoli #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/8nUIMu0jdA — Richard Feren (@RichardFeren) August 8, 2018

Many weren't hot on the minister's attempt to make the situation a political one and ignoring the damage it had caused, calling MacLeod out for using the storm as a way to undermine the NDP.

@MacLeodLisa we can disagree on political ideology and still respect each other. As Canadians, that's how we treat each other. Making everything political and ugly is not a good look! — C Louzado (@Cheryl_Lo) August 8, 2018

Others responded that they must have dreamt the storm, like something out of the Wizard of Oz, despite video and photographs, rescue efforts and some very, very real transit delays.

Mocking the floods to own the Libs... I'm sure Toronto Police and Fire are thrilled to have their provincial leaders making fun of their jobs.#ONpoli #TOpoli — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) August 8, 2018

In addition to MacLeod's attempts to influence us, the Ontario PC party also came under fire recently after launching its own "news" network.

The publicity service is largely dedicated to highlighting its party's own accomplishments, and many saw it as a propaganda disguised as a legitimate broadcast.