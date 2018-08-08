Toronto Police narrowly save men from drowning in basement elevator

Two people got to live out a scene from the movie Titanic last night, right here in Toronto — though given the circumstances, it probably felt more like a scene from Saw III.

Toronto Police reported on Twitter early Wednesday morning that two men had become trapped in the elevator of a commercial building near Rockliffe Boulevard and Alliance Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue and east of Jane Street.

As if the "trapped in an elevator" situation wasn't scary enough on its own, that elevator happened to be in a basement, without power, as heavy rains sparked severe flooding across the city.

"Flooding rescue," wrote the TPS Operations account just after midnight. "Two people stuck in an elevator in a basement building —water was 6 feet high inside."

One more foot, and the men would have drowned.

Flooding rescue: Alliance Ave / Rockcliffe Blvd

-2 people stuck in an elevator in a bsmt building

-water was 6 ft high inside

-Police rescue 2 men with only 1 foot of air space left

-injuries reported, non life threatening

-TFS/EMS on scene#GO1452695

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018

"As the water was rising very, very quickly, they only had about a foot of airspace left inside the elevator and it was completely closed," said TPS spokesperson Katrina Arrogante to Global News. "Officers pried the elevator open and rescued the two men."

The men had called 911 just after 10:50 p.m to report that they were trapped in a basement elevator and that it was filling up with water. They were lucky to have even been able to call at all, according to Arrogante, as phone reception was weak.

One police arrived, they had to find a crowbar and swim through the basement to access the elevator. It took about six minutes for officers to free the people inside, both of which are said to have sustained "non-life threatening" injuries.

This is the ramp to basement of building where men were rescued by Toronto Police from a flooded basement elevator. Water almost reaches top of the door. pic.twitter.com/XaER0YZk04 — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) August 8, 2018

No word yet on who the men, or the officers who saved them are, but it's safe to say the public is loving this story right now.

People on Twitter and Facebook are praising Toronto Police for their swift action and sympathizing with what must have been a horrifying ordeal for the people trapped inside that elevator.

"Amazing work guys," responded one user to what might be the scariest Toronto Police tweet in almost a month. "So when does the movie come out?"