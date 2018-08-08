City
Lisa Power
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station toronto

Union Station was underwater from last night's storm in Toronto

City
Lisa Power
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last night'sToronto storm left Union Station looking more like Ripley's Aquarium than the city's central transit hub.

Nearly 70 mm of rain ravaged parts of the city, causing massive floods inside Union Station and the surrounding area.

Inside, one of the newly-constructed moats saw water rolling down the steps like it was trying to catch the last train of the night.

The underground streetcar tunnel that leads to Queens Quay was also flooded, halting streetcars at the platform over the waterlogged tracks.

Meanwhile, the area outside was equally saturated, especially the York Street underpass to the west. 

The scene wasn't much better along Lower Simcoe, where many had to wade their way through the fast-moving downpour.

As of this morning, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins reported that the damage had mostly cleared, save for a few leaks here and there.

Despite the flooding, regular service continues in and out of Union, while other parts of the system are still being sorted out.

Lead photo by

@oakvillegirl

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police narrowly save men from drowning in basement elevator

Union Station was underwater from last night's storm in Toronto

Flooding causing major TTC subway delays in Toronto

Nightmare flooding ravages the streets of Toronto

A dog took a joyride on the GO train and ended up at Union Station

The 35 most stunning buildings in Toronto

Flemingdon Park endures in the shadows of the Science Centre

The Beltline is Toronto's popular trail on an old railway line