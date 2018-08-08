Union Station was underwater from last night's storm in Toronto

Last night'sToronto storm left Union Station looking more like Ripley's Aquarium than the city's central transit hub.

Nearly 70 mm of rain ravaged parts of the city, causing massive floods inside Union Station and the surrounding area.

Union Station last night. Much better today I understand but please be careful wherever you’re walking especially on platforms. pic.twitter.com/eL0TupJ8re — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) August 8, 2018

Inside, one of the newly-constructed moats saw water rolling down the steps like it was trying to catch the last train of the night.

Stairway of rainfall at the east end of the Union Station moat. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6EWQRbXuNd — Chris Drew (@chrisjamesdrew) August 8, 2018

The underground streetcar tunnel that leads to Queens Quay was also flooded, halting streetcars at the platform over the waterlogged tracks.

Meanwhile, the area outside was equally saturated, especially the York Street underpass to the west.

Flooding on York St. near Union Station during torrential downpour in #Toronto (and yes, I’m soaked.) 😞 pic.twitter.com/tn0ka0EBB1 — Laura Stone (@l_stone) August 8, 2018

The scene wasn't much better along Lower Simcoe, where many had to wade their way through the fast-moving downpour.

Tonight was borderline chaos at union station terminal. Our major cities are not equipped for storm water management and extreme weather events that will only become more prevalent due to climate change. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/u2IAkH0FBa — Jacob Brodka (@JBrodka) August 8, 2018

As of this morning, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins reported that the damage had mostly cleared, save for a few leaks here and there.

Union Station has puddles but otherwise good this morning. Rain continues though. Please be careful & take your time pic.twitter.com/wJoJGuaS6H — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) August 8, 2018

Despite the flooding, regular service continues in and out of Union, while other parts of the system are still being sorted out.