Flooding causing major TTC subway delays in Toronto

The heavy downpour Toronto received last night is creating some headaches this morning, as routes are flooded and subway service is suspended.

Everyone who’s been stuck with me for an HOUR on the Yonge-University line better believe in climate change because floods like these aren’t normal. #TTC — Jasmine Denike (@jazzdenike) August 8, 2018

Currently, there is no service between Wilson and Finch West Stations, as the TTC is pumping large amounts of water out of the tunnels and off the tracks.

Line 1: No service between Finch West and Wilson due to flooding. Shuttle buses are running. An accessible shuttle bus is on stand by at Wilson Station. Additionally, customers can utilize GO transit at Downsview Park to Union Stations. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 8, 2018

As with any delay, there are of course huge lines and crowds forming on station platforms and stops.

when i got here the roof of that car was not visible. street car driver says he stopped his train after the car floated in front of him. then he got them out. #onstorm@StormhunterTWN @AnthonyFarnell @TorontoStar @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/YXXplg7fKR — charlie randall (@earthisanocean) August 8, 2018

Flooding precautions and fixes are also in short supply, as the system is stretched to its limit trying to keep up.

Just witnessed crowds trip/leap frogging this state-of-the-art @TTChelps system for dealing with heavy rains... might want to think about putting signs on the top of the stairs so the people at the back of the crowd don't fall... #justsaying #ttcfail #safetyhazard pic.twitter.com/wbEkPglfiw — Abby Radovski (@AbbyRadovski) August 8, 2018

Last night, a torrential downpour soaked Toronto with an insane amount of water. Close to 70 mm of rain was measured at Billy Bishop Airport, and Environment Canada issued a heavy rain warning for many parts of the city.

As a result, many TTC services, roads, sidewalks, underpasses, buildings, and even the PATH are afflicted with flooding and dangerous conditions, making commutes a hazardous minefield.

Be careful out there, Toronto! More rain is expected Wednesday night.