ttc flooding

Flooding causing major TTC subway delays in Toronto

The heavy downpour Toronto received last night is creating some headaches this morning, as routes are flooded and subway service is suspended.

Currently, there is no service between Wilson and Finch West Stations, as the TTC is pumping large amounts of water out of the tunnels and off the tracks. 

As with any delay, there are of course huge lines and crowds forming on station platforms and stops. 

Flooding precautions and fixes are also in short supply, as the system is stretched to its limit trying to keep up. 

Last night, a torrential downpour soaked Toronto with an insane amount of water. Close to 70 mm of rain was measured at Billy Bishop Airport, and Environment Canada issued a heavy rain warning for many parts of the city.

It feels like the #Titanic in Osgoode station #ttc #onstorm #flood #toronto

A post shared by Indigo Carson (@indybleu) on

As a result, many TTC services, roads, sidewalks, underpasses, buildings, and even the PATH are afflicted with flooding and dangerous conditions, making commutes a hazardous minefield. 

Be careful out there, Toronto! More rain is expected Wednesday night. 

