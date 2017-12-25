City
Derek Flack
Posted 43 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
christmas toronto

Vintage christmas photographs from the Toronto Archives

City
Derek Flack
Posted 43 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

You won't find too many Christmas-themed photos in the Toronto Archives, but the collection that does exist offers a window into the way the holiday used to be celebrated in the city. 

Even in year's past, Casa Loma was a major draw for its festive decorations, the holiday window displays were a highlight at the Simpson's building by Yonge and Queen streets, and people loved to toboggan on a snowy Christmas day. 

One quirky thing that has changed, however, is the absence of the TTC's holiday lights tours. These were just what the sound like: a bus in festive livery would tour folks around the city to check out the best light displays. Can we please bring this back? 

Behold, what Christmas used to look like in Toronto.

Christmas Toronto

Christmas display at the St. Charles Hotel, 1908.

Christmas Toronto

Tobogganing in High Park, 1910.

Christmas Toronto

James family festive dinner, 1913.

Christmas Toronto

Christmas decorations at the North York Market, 1920.

santa claus parade torontoSanta Claus Parade in 1930.

christmas eve torontoHoliday traffic on Yonge St. in 1935.

Christmas Toronto

City Hall Christmas Tree, 1950s.

Christmas Toronto

TTC Christmas Light Tour, 1957.

Christmas Toronto

TTC Christmas Bus, 1950s.

Christmas Toronto

Noma lights model, 1950s.

casa loma christmas

Casa Loma in Christmas garb, 1963.

vintage christmas toronto

Holiday traffic on Yonge St. in 1962. 

vintage christmas toronto

Simpson's all decked out for the holidays in 1963.

vintage christmas toronto

Star Wars toys at Simpson's in 1981.

vintage christmas toronto

Display window advertising the great place on earth in 1981: Toytown on the fourth floor of Simpson's.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

How the TTC used to say Merry Christmas to its staff

That time Toronto was buried under half a metre of snow

Vintage christmas photographs from the Toronto Archives

What's open and closed Christmas Day in Toronto 2017

10 easy ways to be a good Toronto resident

The top 5 Christmas movies shot in Toronto

A 1950s Toronto photo extravaganza

Sold! Fixer upper goes for $400K over asking in Toronto