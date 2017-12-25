Vintage christmas photographs from the Toronto Archives

You won't find too many Christmas-themed photos in the Toronto Archives, but the collection that does exist offers a window into the way the holiday used to be celebrated in the city.

Even in year's past, Casa Loma was a major draw for its festive decorations, the holiday window displays were a highlight at the Simpson's building by Yonge and Queen streets, and people loved to toboggan on a snowy Christmas day.

One quirky thing that has changed, however, is the absence of the TTC's holiday lights tours. These were just what the sound like: a bus in festive livery would tour folks around the city to check out the best light displays. Can we please bring this back?

Behold, what Christmas used to look like in Toronto.