Carly Rae Jepsen unveils Hudson's Bay holiday windows to huge crowd in Toronto

Who better to usher in the holiday season for Canada's OG department store than stylish homegrown chanteuse Carly Rae Jepsen?

Decked out in winter fashion, the singer-songerwriter thrilled fans in Toronto on Sunday afternoon by performing at a free, outdoor concert on Queen Street near Yonge.

Like Mariah Carey and Pentatonix before her, Jepsen was headlining the Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue annual Holiday Wonderland Window Unveiling celebration.

The crowd went nuts for the Grammy-award winner as she belted out an acoustic version of her popular 2011 song Call Me Maybe.

Jepsen was only part of the draw, however, for the city's starry-eyed young pop fans.

Toronto native Johnny Orlando, 15, brought down the house before Jepsen even opened her mouth with his own hit songs and Christmas covers.

He may have been the show opener, but Orlando stars in the majority photos and videos posted to Instagram from the event.

It's not hard to see why so many people have compared him to a young Justin Bieber.

After the show, event goers were invited indoors by sponsors Cadillac Fairview and FAO Schwarz for holiday shopping, customized snow globes and a milk and cookie bar.

Even more exciting are this year's lineup of legendary window displays outside Hudson's Bay and Saks on Queen Street West. The festive works of art are on public display now until the end of this holiday season.