Carly Rae Jepsen playing free show in Toronto this weekend

The queen of b-sides, vine remixes, and writing 80 songs per album is now about to become the queen of holiday windows at department stores. 

That's right Carly Rae Jepsen fans—the queen of almost everything is set to give a free show as the headliner of the holiday window reveal at The Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue. 

Following in the footsteps of Mariah Carey and Pentatonix, the Canadian artist (whom everyone really, really, really, really, really likes) will be down on Queen Street to unveil the new window, and will be singing some of her mega-hits while she's there. 

New additions this year include a milk and cookies bar, a make-your-own-snowglobe station, and a partnership with FAO Schwarz, which of course means an appearance from the giant piano.

It all goes down this Sunday at 4 p.m., right outside the Eaton Centre at Yonge and Queen. This won't be a Party for One, but more like a party for a few thousand, so get there early, as the queen of holiday windows will surely draw a massive crowd. 

Carly Rae Jepsen

