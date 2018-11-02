Casa Loma is turning into a Christmas wonderland this winter

Holiday season has arrived and Toronto's famed castled is getting into the Christmas spirit with a month of yuletide festivities.

A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle is back and set to turn the old mansion into the closest thing to Arendelle we'll ever get to experience.

Twinkling light displays, live performances, festive goodies, Santa's Workshop, decorations and a holiday market are all part of the fun.

The castle is also hosting a special evening series that will include a fair amount of mulled wine.

Events run daily, beginning December 1 and continuing until January 6. Evening programming runs from December 17 to 23.