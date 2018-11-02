Sports & Play
Casa Loma is turning into a Christmas wonderland this winter

Holiday season has arrived and Toronto's famed castled is getting into the Christmas spirit with a month of yuletide festivities.

A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle is back and set to turn the old mansion into the closest thing to Arendelle we'll ever get to experience.

A giant Christmas tree serves as the castle's decorative centrepiece. Photo courtesy of Casa Loma.

Twinkling light displays, live performances, festive goodies, Santa's Workshop, decorations and a holiday market are all part of the fun.

Saint Nicholas himself is setting up shop inside the castle. Photo courtesy of Casa Loma.

The castle is also hosting a special evening series that will include a fair amount of mulled wine.

The grounds are set to host all kinds of enchanting creatures. Photo courtesy of Casa Loma.

Events run daily, beginning December 1 and continuing until January 6. Evening programming runs from December 17 to 23.

Casa Loma

