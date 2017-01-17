The top 10 fast food restaurants in Toronto

The top fast food restaurants in Toronto may have started right here in Hogtown, but in many case they've grown to expand their businesses within the city and beyond. Friendly service at lightning speed have become the hallmark of these places where Torontonians go to pick up quick eats.

Here are my picks for the top fast food restaurants in Toronto.

The best poutine you’ll ever eat out of a cardboard box, this Canadian chain has made a name for itself in Toronto and beyond. Gloppy, indulgent combos like veggie rainbow (guac, sour cream, sriracha, cheese sauce) and specials like breakfast poutines are all served over a base of fries, gravy, and way too many curds.

Any burger fan in Toronto knows this place. With a myriad of crazy combos like chili cheese burgers with biblical names as well as veggie burgers that are cheese-stuffed mushrooms rather than compressed veggie patties, Burger’s Preists are performing service all over the place.

Another heart, indulgent, and totally Canadian option, Burrito Boyz has been the late-night bastion of many a hungry city person. Fat burritos are served in a casual, fun environment.

Not exactly what one tends to think of when thinking of fast food, this healthy purveyor will never the less whip you up a healthy bowl or wrap in no time. Packed with veggies and fruit, Freshii defies the concept that quick service equals eschewing vitamins.

This is another place that doesn’t demand a compromise between nourishment and speed when it comes to food consumption. Mediterranean dishes such as shawarma on hummus, falafel, and laffa wraps along with mint lemonade are all on offer here.

Sick of KFC? Tired of Popeye’s? This Canadian chain is the answer to your prayers. Serving fried chicken and parmesan “feathers” with a variety of dipping sauces and a good array of sides, this place is revitalizing the fast food fried chicken game.

With to-go and sit-down options available at its numerous locations, Paramount is defining the finest in fast Middle Eastern food. Saj bread, shawarma, and more locally inspired options like pizza are on the menu.

It feels like there’s one of these every block in Toronto, and while it may not be the very best of what the city’s pizza has to offer, it’ll do in a pinch when one is looking to squelch a rumbling tummy on a day out without breaking the bank.

I’m pretty sure if you haven’t been to Ali Baba’s, you don’t really live in Toronto. The spots may not be the cleanest and the food might be dirt cheap, but man, you can’t beat those twofer daily specials and late hours. Major points for occasionally exceptional service and a huge range of drink options from strawberry milk to Sumol.

Toronto’s favourite Italian sandwich chain still has lineups out the door, especially at their original Little Italy location. Big, sloppy veal, chicken or eggplants sandwiches are loaded up with their signature red sauce, mushrooms and onions.