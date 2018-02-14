Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
halal burgers toronto

The top 10 Halal burgers in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halal burgers aren't that hard to find in Toronto these days. Offerings range from your basic cheeseburger to more gluttonous varieties with grilled cheese buns and multiple patties.

Here are my picks for the top places to eat Halal burgers in Toronto.

Top Gun Steak

This Scarborough and Kensington Market steak and burger joint offers over a dozen burger incarnations like the Invader that comes with three beef patties, two grilled cheese sandwiches and fried onions.

Ozzy's Burgers

Another Kensington Market spot, this one on Nassau St. specializes in messy sky-high burgers loaded with toppings and sauces on top of fresh handmade patties.

A post shared by burgersTO (@burgersto) on

The Burgernator

This Kensington Market place serves up burgers with a military theme. Go for the basic Sergeant Burger topped with veggies or the Fully Loaded with cheese, a fried egg and mushrooms.

Showtime Bistro

This Scarborough joint's burgers include something called the Pineapple Express that features a spicy jerk seasoning on the patty along with with a slice of pineapple.

A post shared by burgersTO (@burgersto) on

Burger Factory

This GTA burger chain with a location near Queen and McCaul cranks out burgers stuffed with cheese and jalapeños.

Mushkaki

Homemade burgers are the star at this Rexdale favourite. Make sure to get your burger Mushkaki style with lettuce, tomatoes, a fried egg, cheese and a variety of sauces.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

Mini Moe's

This Scarborough burger joint has a whole menu of over the top burgers and chicken sandwiches. A must-try is their Juicy Lucy where the patty is oozing with cheese.

ASAP City

There's everything from your basic cheeseburger to more adventurous offerings like the heavyweight featuring a poached egg at this mini-chain with three locations.

A post shared by burgersTO (@burgersto) on

Jackson's Burger

The sky is the limit for toppings at this burger joint near Yonge and Dundas where burgers come with toppings like peanut butter and jelly and deep fried avocado. 

Shawarma 360

Don't be fooled by the name, this Scarborough spot grills up affordable burgers and cheeseburgers along with one oozing with cheese.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Ozzy's Burgers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's an epic maple syrup festival near Toronto this winter

The 5 most outrageous seafood towers in Toronto

Toronto bar now offers all you can drink beer

The top 10 Halal burgers in Toronto

The top 10 fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto

One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is closing

Quebec chain Chocolats Favoris opening first Toronto location

Toronto bakery closing after 37 years for big move