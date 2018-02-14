The top 10 Halal burgers in Toronto

Halal burgers aren't that hard to find in Toronto these days. Offerings range from your basic cheeseburger to more gluttonous varieties with grilled cheese buns and multiple patties.

Here are my picks for the top places to eat Halal burgers in Toronto.

This Scarborough and Kensington Market steak and burger joint offers over a dozen burger incarnations like the Invader that comes with three beef patties, two grilled cheese sandwiches and fried onions.

Another Kensington Market spot, this one on Nassau St. specializes in messy sky-high burgers loaded with toppings and sauces on top of fresh handmade patties.

This Kensington Market place serves up burgers with a military theme. Go for the basic Sergeant Burger topped with veggies or the Fully Loaded with cheese, a fried egg and mushrooms.

This Scarborough joint's burgers include something called the Pineapple Express that features a spicy jerk seasoning on the patty along with with a slice of pineapple.

This GTA burger chain with a location near Queen and McCaul cranks out burgers stuffed with cheese and jalapeños.

Homemade burgers are the star at this Rexdale favourite. Make sure to get your burger Mushkaki style with lettuce, tomatoes, a fried egg, cheese and a variety of sauces.

This Scarborough burger joint has a whole menu of over the top burgers and chicken sandwiches. A must-try is their Juicy Lucy where the patty is oozing with cheese.

There's everything from your basic cheeseburger to more adventurous offerings like the heavyweight featuring a poached egg at this mini-chain with three locations.

The sky is the limit for toppings at this burger joint near Yonge and Dundas where burgers come with toppings like peanut butter and jelly and deep fried avocado.

Don't be fooled by the name, this Scarborough spot grills up affordable burgers and cheeseburgers along with one oozing with cheese.