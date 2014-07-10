10 great ideas for corporate events and after-work social functions in Toronto

Corporate events and after-work social functions in Toronto are always a little awkward, but they don't have to be. These ideas will enable your team to let loose without too much booze flowing.

Here are my picks for corporate events and after-work social functions in Toronto.

Plan your great escape

There's nothing that builds a team quite like getting locked in a room together. Work your way out by solving all sorts of puzzles at one of the many escape games situated throughout Toronto. This is best for smaller teams, but if you're a big group, try the game at Black Creek Pioneer Village.

Get nostalgic at an arcade

The Rec Room is pretty swanky, so this arcade is definitely suitable for adults who like to have fun. It accommodates groups of all sizes, including those with 100 or more people.

Play some ping pong

Whether your office is located on the east or west side of the city, you're in luck if your team's into ping pong. Either Spin on King West or Smash in Riverside should be able to accommodate your group along with food and drinks.

Drink some booze

Spirit of York in the Distillery District has plenty of space to accommodate a group up of to 140 people. Take your team to learn the finer points of making vodka and gin, all in a relaxed but refined atmosphere.

Get creative

Throw on a smock, pick up a paint brush, and spend a night a painting at a bar with your team. Paint lounge, Paint Cabin and Pinot's Palette are all good options.

Host a games night

Snakes and Lattes might not take reservations, but the folks here will bring the games and Game Gurus to you! Look into Snake and Lattes on the Go and transform your board room into a board game cafe.

Jump around

Let off some steam by jumping around at Sky Zone. Sure, it might be best know for kids birthday parties, but for adventurous adults you can organize games of trampoline dodgeball.

Party on a boat

If no one on your crew gets sea sick, considering renting out a boat - like the Mariposa, the River Gambler or a tall ship - for a quaint (and often booze-soaked) cruise around the harbour.

Play tag

There's nothing childish about tag when you're playing with bow and arrows. Venues such as Archery District and Battle Sports are happy to host you corporate event.

Throw some knives or axes

Challenge your co-workers to an axe throwing competition at one of the many facilities located all over the city. BATL and Bad Axe Throwing are two of Toronto's leading options while TKTO will let your group throw knives.