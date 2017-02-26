Passport photos in Toronto can be taken at any number of places from Shoppers Drug Mart to your local convenience store. There are numerous storefronts to check out if you're in a pinch.

When I was inquiring about getting my passport renewed while abroad, I grabbed my photos at a corner store in Ireland's third largest city. They now grace my precious travel document, otherwise known as the fifth best passport to carry in the world.

However, not all passport photos are created equal. The Government of Canada has strict requirements, so don't even think about smiling or standing in front of a multi-hued background.

There are many rules surrounding passport photos, including:

They must be taken by a professional commercial photographer.

50 mm wide X 70 mm high (2 inches wide X 2- 3/4 inches long) and sized so the height of the face measures between 31 mm (1- 1/4 inches) and 36 mm (1- 7/16 inches) from chin to crown of head (natural top of head).

Must reflect your current appearance and be taken within the past six months.

Printed professionally on plain photographic paper.

You need to include the name and address of the photo studio as well as the date.

Your guarantor also has to sign that your photo in fact depicts you.

There are plenty more regulations, so you should check them out before getting your pictures taken.

But, you should also shop around. Shoppers, for instance, charges around $19.99 (plus tax) for passport photos. At Rapid Photo, which has two locations downtown, it's $11.99 (plus tax).

It also offers 24/7, on-demand service, but it'll cost you $250, plus $11.99 to get your photos printed.

If you want to visit a local business, along with Rapid Photo, spots such as Downtown Camera ($20 taxes in), Still Images ($19.99), West Camera ($16.94 taxes in) and Annex Photo ($14.99 for a set of two) all do passport photography.