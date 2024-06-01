Here's how to plan an epic Ontario road trip from Toronto this summer

It's the time of year to plan an Ontario road trip to take-in all that summer has to offer. There are many great places starting from Toronto to head for a multi-day adventure.

From a two-week trek to Thunder Bay to a long weekend in Algonquin or Canada's most southern point, there is a lot to do within Ontario.

To truly see the vast range of what Southern Ontario has to offer, a looped route to Tobermory, Manitoulin to Killarney and back to Toronto is sure to please every kind of traveller. It offers cliff views, idyllic crystal waters and peaceful drives.

Here is a guide to get you planning.

Considered to be one of Ontario's most beautiful regions, the Bruce Peninsula is best known for its crystal-clear waters and impressive views. Visiting Lion's Head Provincial Park or the Grotto is a must.

Getting to the town of Tobermory takes about 4 hours from Toronto. There are a few shops, food trucks and day adventures you can do here.

Stay right in town at Bruce Anchor Motel or for something a bit more unique, consider glamping in a luxurious tent at the Grotto Getaway.

Before settling in for the night, stop in Lion’s Head to hike. This impressive hike is either a 7km out and back or a 16 km loop and offers towering views of the shores of Georgian Bay. Parking is limited so book ahead and arrive early.

Or visit Greig's Caves to explore the 10 spectacular caves. The caves themselves date back thousands of years and are fun for anyone who likes to do a little exploring. Admission is $15 per person and allows you to explore at your own pace and enjoy views of the bay as well.

After your adventure, visit Cindy Lou’s in Lion's Head for ice cream, snacks or some fish and chips before driving on.

Day 2 - 3: Manitoulin Island

Manitoulin Island is the largest lake island in the world and a spectacular often missed area to explore in Ontario.

Arrive on the MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry early with your pre-booked ticket to one of the three daily sailings. They sell out fast to book early and call if online doesn't have what you want as sometimes there are cancellations and exceptions.

Spend your two-hour ride exploring the boat or enjoying the sunshine and uninterrupted water views before departing on Manitoulin.

It is easy to spend days exploring the island yet possible to experience the best gems in less time. Whether you have time for one day or more, you can accomplish a lot with good planning.

Staying at the Eco Park & Dark Sky Reserve offers basic camping and cabin options and spectacular night sky views. You’ll see stars here like you won’t believe. Or upgrade to the Bridgerton-worthy Twin Peaks Bed and Breakfast in town.

While on the island, be sure to check out Cup and Saucer Nature Reserve. This trail offers some good inclines, a range of 2-14 km loops and views spanning much of the island. Be sure to take the adventure side trail to make the hike even more fun.

Make sure to plan a meal at Maja's Garden Bistro which offers fresh vegan, vegetarian and regular fair. Grab some of their preserves to go as well. New Grain Kitchen also offers farm-to-table options for something upscale.

Stopping for a pint at Manitoulin Brewing Company or visiting a farmers market is a great way to explore the work of artisans from the island or by walking the trail to Bridal Veil Falls.

If you plan to stay a few days, add a Providence Bay Beach sunset and Misery Bay Provincial Park hike to the itinerary for more photo-worthy views.

Day 3-4: Manitoulin to Killarney

Once you’ve explored the island, head north over the bridge and the spectacular rocky landscape of this part of Ontario. There is something eerily beautiful about this area that will stay with you long after you drive through.

Stop in Whitefish Falls at the Church Mouse Cafe for a snack and caffeine before heading further to Chutes Provincial Park. It's a little off track but worth the detour. The hike, waterfall and floating river make for a perfect summer’s day.

Head next through Sudbury and either stop to check out a summer concert or the unique graffiti that peppers the city or continue onward to Killarney to camp for the night.

Killarney is one of Ontario’s most beautiful Provincial Parks offering a range of trails from a few kilometres to a few dozen. Make sure to check out The Crack for the views that inspired the Group of Seven and get your heart rate up.

Unwind on the shores of George Lake or head out for a sunset paddle with a rental from Killarney Outfitters. Once you've explored all there is to offer, set up your campsite or book a night at Killarney Mountain Lodge.

Day 5: Returning Home to Toronto

Whether you’re one to drive long stretches with multiple stops or prefer to stay a few days at a location, this trip allows for both.

From Killarney prepare for the traffic ahead by stopping in Perry Sound for lunch at Trestle Brewing or a short hike to visit Ontario's iconic tree at Killbear Provincial Park and swim the lake to break up the 4.5-hour drive.

Before arriving back into the city, your final stop should be Homestead Artisan Bakery in Barrie for lunch or baked goods.