Have you travelled to Point Pelee National Park, the most southerly part of Canada's mainland, yet? It's at the same latitude as Barcelona, Spain, northern California, and even Rome, but to visit this unique Ontario location, you'll just need to jump in the car.

Point Pelee is one of Ontario's six national parks and also happens to be Canada's second-smallest (Georgian Bay National Park has that honour) and most ecologically diverse. Whether you camp, hike, cycle or are looking to stop enroute to other locations, it's worth a visit.

Where to stop enroute

The drive to Point Pelee takes about four hours from Toronto, so a pitstop is necessary — and St. Thomas is the perfect spot.

Known as the Train Capital of Canada, the town is more than just trains and Rachel McAdams' hometown. It also has an elevated park full of sculptural displays that offers amazing views of the region.

What to see at Point Pelee

Point Pelee National Park has a range of trails, beaches, and marshlands to explore, and a spectacular site-seeing tower to view it all from. The tower's currently closed for safety reasons, but in the meantime, there's still loads to check out.

As a dark sky park, Point Pelee is open until midnight on certain days throughout the year where you can view millions of stars with the naked eye (you'll also get a chance to see some pretty spectacular sunsets). The park also has movie and art events coming this fall.

If you're more interested in an adventure, walking the boardwalk or paddling through the marshlands is a must.

The park has a 16 km cycling trail and a range of 1 km trails that can be linked together to explore the landscape, like checking out the marsh boardwalk and visiting the southern tip.

If you're less up for walking or cycling, there's also a park shuttle that takes you from one end of the park to the other (though you'll still have to walk a few kilometres to visit the very tip).

Point Pelee is also amazing for bird-lovers and butterfly enthusiasts alike — in fact, it's home to thousands of migrating monarch butterflies every fall.

What to do in the area

Leamington is the closest town to the park. Head downtown to Talbot and Erie to explore the local shops. If you're feeling artsy, consider stopping into the Leamington Arts Centre to enjoy their latest exhibition or take in a local show or concerts.

If life on the water is more your style, jump on the ferry and take a trip to Pelee Island. Once on the island, you can drive, walk or rent an ebike from Pelee Island Adventures to explore.

While you're there, don't miss out on exploring Pelee Island Winery. The wines here come from Canada's warmest grape-growing region, making them sweeter (and more similar to famous varietals) than many of Ontario's other wines.

Where to eat

If you're in the mood for something sweet, Christine's Bake Shop in downtown Leamington will hit the spot. Talbot Street also offers a range of options, from Mexican and Thai to classic diners.

But if you'd rather stay close to the Park, make sure to grab some poutine, ice cream, or fish 'n' chips from Ship Ahoy.

Where to stay

An oTENTik campsite at Pelee Island is a great way to enjoy the park's dark skies and quiet nights after a day of exploring. These tents have multiple beds, sitting options, and BBQs under a canvas tent and will run you $128 per night, making it a great option for larger groups.

If you're looking for something a bit more traditional, Pelee Island has lots of options, with Cottage House offering full cottage rentals (of up to five people) from $900 for the weekend, while simpler queen bedrooms disconnected from technology are available in the Wandering Dog Inn starting at $250 a night.