This underrated Ontario wine region is full of hidden gems you have to explore

When you think of Ontario wine country, you might automatically think of Niagara region or Price Edward County. However, many overlook an area that's actually the oldest commercial grape-growing area in the country.

Essex Pelee Island Coast, also known as EPIC wine country, is often overlooked in favour of the aforementioned regions but has been producing award-winning wines for decades.

EPIC wine country spans the shores of Lake Erie just outside Windsor, including the quaint small towns of Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington.

As Canada's southernmost region, it also sits at the same latitude as California’s Napa Valley, France’s Bordeaux region, and Italy’s Tuscany, with prime conditions for growing similar cool weather varietals.

With fantastic restaurants, unique accommodations, stunning scenery and over 14 wineries to explore, EPIC wine country surely won't stay a secret for much longer.

All the area's wineries are within 30 minutes of one another, making it easy to visit multiple in a day. Book a group tour on a vintage trolley or van, or bike between locations following the Wine Trail.

For first-time visitors, Vin Villa Winery is a must-visit, as it was the very first recorded winery in Canada founded in 1866. It's also the birthplace of champagne in North America.

Tours of Vin Villa include learning about the origin of winemaking in Canada, exploring 150-year-old ruins of the winery, and an exclusive wine tasting.

Another great stop is Pelee Island Winery, Canada's southermost winery with over 700 acres of vineyards. You'll have to take a ferry to get there (which is all part of the experience), or you can pick up a bottle from their Kingsville wine shop on the mainland.

Many EPIC wineries also feature innovative and incredible restaurants to grab a bite at, including Italian comfort food at Paglione Estate Winery or locally-sourced fare at Bistro 42, the restaurant at North 42 Degrees Estate Winery.

Spend the night in the charming accommodation offerings in Kingsville or Amherstburg for an "EPIC" weekend away.