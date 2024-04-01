Flight attendant from airline known for disappearing staff arrested in Toronto

Amid a sea of disappearances, a flight attendant working for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been arrested in Toronto for carrying multiple passports, according to a report by Pakistani news channel, ARY News.

According to the local news outlet, Canadian authorities recently arrested flight attendant Hina Sani, who arrived in Toronto on Flight PK789 from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Aiport (LHE) to Toronto Pearson Airport on March 28.

Sources told ARY News that Canadian immigration authorities found several passports belonging to different individuals in the flight attendant's baggage.

According to The Express Tribune, Sani was previously warned for bringing prohibited items to Canada. A PIA spokesperson told the newspaper that the airline is aware of the incident and is in contact with Canadian authorities.

This latest incident follows a pattern of disappearances involving the national flag carrier's staff upon landing in Toronto. Since 2019, at least a dozen of the airline's crew members have vanished upon landing at Pearson airport.

Just recently, PIA steward Jibran Baloch failed to show up for his return flight to Pakistan after landing in Toronto. According to ARY News, a search of his room by staff revealed that he had "slipped away."

Flight attendant Maryam Raza also disappeared shortly after landing at Pearson Airport in February. According to ARY NEWS, her uniform was found in her room with a note that read, "Shukria PIA," which translates to, "Thank you, PIA."

Earlier this year, A PIA spokesperson argued that the disappearances were not an issue exclusive to the airline, adding that crew members seeking asylum "are common throughout South Asia and other developing countries."

However, the spokesperson noted that the airline is working to address and prevent similar cases from happening by raising the minimum age for flight attendants flying to Canada and forming a special unit to investigate these incidents.