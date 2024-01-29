Staff from one airline continue to mysteriously disappear after landing in Toronto

Flight crew members working for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continue to vanish after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with another flight attendant disappearing just this month.

The most recent case involved PIA flight PK781, which departed from Islamabad International Airport on Jan. 19 at 4:21 p.m. local time and landed at Pearson Airport roughly 13 hours later at 7:48 p.m. EST, according to aircraft tracking service FlightAware.

Flight attendant Faiza Mukhtar, who was scheduled to return to Pakistan the following day on flight PK784 to Karachi Jinnah International, reportedly "did not board the flight and disappeared," PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told The Media Line.

In 2023, at least seven of the airline's crew members disappeared after landing in Canada. Khan confirmed that two PIA cabin crew members failed to report for their next flight after arriving in Toronto from Lahore Allama International in late December.

A few weeks earlier, flight attendant Ayaz Qureshi reportedly disappeared after travelling from Lahore to Toronto. "On its scheduled flight to Islamabad, the steward did not turn up in Toronto," sources told ARY News.

"The flight of the national flag carrier had to return back to Islamabad without the crew member."

According to a PIA spokesperson, flight attendants Khalid Afridi and Fida Hussain Shah also vanished in November after arriving in Toronto, forcing the airline to proceed on the return flight without them.

"There is no failure [on the part of the airline] as we have tried to put in the most stringent possible efforts to curtail that. However, the laws of Canada are so liberal that those measures become counter-effective," Khan told The Media Line.

"On the other hand, we are now seeking some legal measures against the perpetrators, involving law enforcement agencies."

Another flight attendant from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly disappeared in Canada.

The PIA steward had arrived in Canada on PIA flight PK-784 but failed to report for duty on the return flight, raising suspicions about his disappearance.#PIA #employee pic.twitter.com/h9aV39KTCG — The Pakistan Affairs (@ThePKAffairs) December 4, 2023

While some have blamed the disappearances on low salaries and fears of the airline's privatization, Khan said that the airline has attempted to curtail these incidents by raising the minimum age for flight attendants travelling to Canada, as well as setting up a unit to investigate these cases.

The PIA spokesperson also added that "crews seeking asylum are common throughout South Asia and other developing countries, therefore this situation is not exclusive to PIA."

According to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, foreign nationals need not obtain a temporary resident visa if they seek to enter and remain in Canada as a flight crew member.