Former Toronto cafe owner and chef open dreamy vacation rental in Ontario

Prince Edward County is the perfect spot for a dreamy getaway any time of year, and that's exactly why a dream team comprised of two couples from Toronto decided to join their powers to open a gorgeous getaway AirBnB just in time for the spring season.

When Caitlin, the former owner of Dundas West's now-shuttered Tampered Press sold her business, she knew she wanted to invest the funds into a rental property that dreams are made of — enter Meadow House.

With husband, Elio, who also just so happens to be the Executive Chef with the Gusto 54 group, by her side, she enlisted good friends Mark (who she and Elio met while working together at Cava, a now-closed Spanish restaurant) and Jill, his wife, to get to work.

"At this stage in our friendship, it was an easy decision to work together with Jill and Mark on this project," Caitlin tells blogTO, adding that the crew first came together in 2006.

Jill and Mark were also considering investing in property at the time, Caitlin says, "and with the housing market, we knew we could benefit from a partnership."

Searching for a property that would not only be a comfortable and beautiful space for potential renters, but that the group could also visit themselves, the four explored options in the Kawarthas, Peterborough and Tweed, before finally laying eyes on the house.

"We can truly say that the minute we saw The Meadow House in Prince Edward County in Spring 2023, we all knew this was the spot," Caitlin says, and one look at the home's charming, modern farmhouse-inspired interiors can tell you why.

"The interior was curated and designed by Canadian well-known artist Christine Flynn as well as just as popular designer Ashely Montgomery," Caitlin tells blogTO, adding that she was already a fan of Flynn's work.

The house was already running as an Airbnb when they stumbled upon it, but, as Caitlin says, the group knew they could take it to the next level, setting their sights on elevating the home's ample outdoor space.

"Our first project this summer will be a firepit to complement the outdoor lounge area as well as some bee- and butterfly-friendly perennials to really give the house that ‘meadow’ feel," Caitlin tells blogTO.

Huge fans of wellness and spa-therapies, Caitlin and Jill also hope to add a sauna by the end of the year, and are exploring other additions like an outdoor shower or cold plunge tub.

The goal, Caitlin says, is to make "The Meadow House an escape from daily life, any season of the year."

While, Caitlin admits, going into business with your friends isn't always an easy road ("there are always some growing pains"), the group's shared vision has allowed them to assess one another's strengths, becoming the strongest team they could possibly be.

"I love working the Instagram and website, and marketing," she says, while "Jill has a great eye for detail and understanding of what guests are looking for, [and] Mark and Elio will do whatever tasks are necessary to make sure the property is in good condition and running smoothly."

Summer bookings are already open through Airbnb, so you can spend a dreamy PEC weekend of your own at Meadow House.