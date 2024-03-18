Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
jp niagara tulip experience

Magical tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers opens next month

Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This magical Tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers is about to open up for the season.

Prepare to feel like you've just stepped off the plane in Holland without ever leaving the province when you take a trip to the JP Niagara Tulip Experience.

Located just under two hours outside of the city in Ridgeville, JP Niagara lets springtime revellers wander their sea of one million tulips, comprised of 85 different varieties of the colourful flowers.

Your ticket allows you to pick your very own bouquet of up to 10 tulips and add as many additional flowers as you'd like for $1 per extra bloom.

You'll also get the chance to take some seriously stunning photos to add a little bit of colour to your Instagram feed or, if you're lucky, get the chance to listen to someone plucking out a tune on the grand piano that sits among the flowers.

Jp Niagara Tulip Experience officially opens for the season on April 26, and tickets are already on sale. The tulip season is fleeting (which is part of what makes it so magical,) so be sure to book your visit ASAP!

Not a flower person? That's okay. There are a ton of other beautiful and fun day trips you can take in Ontario this spring.

Lead photo by

JP Niagara Tulip Experience
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Magical tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers opens next month

Flair Airlines customers furious after being stranded for three days in Cancun

5 gorgeous trails near Toronto for spring hiking

5 small towns in Ontario to visit during sugaring season

Flair Airlines sued after delay spoiled Canadian passenger's crab meat

Canadian passenger documented the last-ever Lynx Air flight

Passenger gives birth on Air Canada flight to Toronto

Toronto Pearson was just named the best high-volume airport on the continent