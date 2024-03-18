Magical tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers opens next month

This magical Tulip farm near Toronto where you can pick your own flowers is about to open up for the season.

Prepare to feel like you've just stepped off the plane in Holland without ever leaving the province when you take a trip to the JP Niagara Tulip Experience.

Located just under two hours outside of the city in Ridgeville, JP Niagara lets springtime revellers wander their sea of one million tulips, comprised of 85 different varieties of the colourful flowers.

Your ticket allows you to pick your very own bouquet of up to 10 tulips and add as many additional flowers as you'd like for $1 per extra bloom.

You'll also get the chance to take some seriously stunning photos to add a little bit of colour to your Instagram feed or, if you're lucky, get the chance to listen to someone plucking out a tune on the grand piano that sits among the flowers.

Jp Niagara Tulip Experience officially opens for the season on April 26, and tickets are already on sale. The tulip season is fleeting (which is part of what makes it so magical,) so be sure to book your visit ASAP!

Not a flower person? That's okay. There are a ton of other beautiful and fun day trips you can take in Ontario this spring.