5 essential donut shops in Ontario and the hikes nearby to burn off the calories

Donuts and hikes? Whether you’re looking for hikes with hills, a good view or a quick nature fix, there are a range of conservation areas in Ontario worth visiting. What makes these ones even better is the donut shops nearby offering sweet rewards.

Ontario's conservation areas are often forgotten with more popular provincial and national parks nearby. Conservation areas aim to protect rare and at-risk ecosystems and species while offering a range of beautiful trails.

Here are some donut shop and hike combinations to add to your list.

Greenwood Conservation Area & Crave Donuts

Located near Pickering, Greenwood Conservation Area has 5 to 30 km routes available to explore. Each one takes you through gorgeous flowering trails, along Duffins Creek and into forests.

This 283-hectare park is filled with naturalized green space, walking paths, playgrounds, picnic areas and nature trails. Having a trail map is useful as many of the best trails are hard to find.

What makes this a hike worth doing is the hills and length. Few hikes near Toronto offer this combo. Explore the 14km loop that mixes the north and south areas with easy parking in the south lot.

When you finish your hike, head to Crave Donuts. Seasonal doughnuts and other baked delights are available from 9 a.m. to sell out so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

They offer a range of epic doughnuts with childhood flavours like fruit loops and dunkaroos that are worth the sugar high.

Scanlon Creek & The Dapper Doughnut

Located north of Toronto near Newmarket, Scanlon Creek Conservation area offers great picnic spots, birding opportunities and some of the most magical boardwalks.

This 300-hectare park offers trails from 2 to 6 km, easy to moderate. The best hike takes you through the tropical-feeling forest along the boardwalk. You won't feel like you're hiking in Ontario here.

When you're done exploring visit The Dapper Doughnut for a post-hike treat. Located inside the Upper Canada Mall less than 15 minutes from Scanlon, they offer daily-made doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and milkshakes to treat yourself.

The cake-style doughnuts come in dozens of flavours and bite-sized pieces making it easy to try a range of options.

Silver Creek and Whimsy Street Treats

One of the best hikes in any season is Silver Creek Conservation Area offers a range of trails that take you along the Bruce Trail through farms and forests along the escarpment.

You can enjoy a short less than 1 km trail or loop a few together and do up to 6 km along the escarpment rocks and rivers. Bennett Heritage Side Trail looped with Scotsdale Farm is your best bet at about 9km.

When you're done hiking, don’t miss out on Whimsy Street Treats in Georgetown. Known for its doughnut-infused ice cream selections, the whimsical flavours and designs won’t disappoint.

Dundas Valley and Donut Monster

One of the best views of colourful trees in the fall and spectacular waterfalls in the spring is Dundas Valley Conservation Area. The 1,200-hectare property offers over 40 km of trails making it hard to choose what to do in a day.

Created by glaciers 10,000 years ago, this valley offers a range of beautiful views including Sherman, Cantebury and Tiffany Falls. It is worth doing a waterfall tour of the area.

Arguably some of the best doughnuts in Ontario are from Donut Monster.

This Hamilton institution offers a range of unique flavours from classic cinnamon sugar dip to their locally inspired #HamOnt cream-filled chocolate ganache.

Beamer Memorial and Beechwood Doughnuts

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area offers cliff-side vistas along the Niagara escarpment. This hike offers a range of views from waterfalls to cliffs overlooking Grimbsy below.

The 4km trail is a nice loop along the steep escarpment. Some views aren't for the faint of heart but are worth taking a moment to enjoy.

Grab a photograph of the unique towering rocks or along the cliffs before heading to Beechwood for doughnuts in St. Catharine's.

Beechwood offers classic doughnut flavours that are fresh and melt in your mouth. Their classic sprinkled doughnut will remind you of childhood.

Located near Pickering, Greenwood Conservation Area has 5 to 30 km routes available to explore. Each one takes you through gorgeous flowering trails, along Duffins Creek and into forests.

This 283-hectare park is filled with naturalized green space, walking paths, playgrounds, picnic areas and nature trails. Having a trail map is useful as many of the best trails are hard to find.

Greenwood Conservation Area in Ajax.

What makes this a hike worth doing is the hills and length. Few hikes near Toronto offer this combo. Explore the 14km loop that mixes the north and south areas with easy parking in the south lot.

When you finish your hike, head to Crave Doughnuts. Seasonal doughnuts and other baked delights are available from 9 a.m. to sell out so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

They offer a range of epic doughnuts with childhood flavours like fruit loops and dunkaroos that are worth the sugar high.