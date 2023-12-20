Travel
Posted 56 minutes ago
Toronto is getting ultra-cheap non-stop flights to two new U.S. cities

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 56 minutes ago
If you're already itching to solidify your travel plans for summer 2024, you'll be pleased to hear that a Canadian airline is now offering ultra-cheap flights to two new U.S. destinations. 

On Wednesday, ultra-low-cost carrier, Lynx Air, announced that it is expanding its summer network, with new service to Boston Logan International Airport and San Francisco International Airport from Toronto Pearson.

The airline is set to add Boston as a new U.S. destination starting on March 28, 2024, followed shortly after by San Francisco on May 3, 2024. 

Tickets for the new destinations are already on sale, with low-cost tickets starting from $129 one way to/from Boston (including tax and fees), and from $159 one way to/from San Francisco. 

To celebrate the launch of its new destinations, the Calgary-based carrier has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off all transborder routes.

The sale applies to trips between Jan. 15, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and offers 25 per cent off base fares for routes to and from the U.S., including cities like Fort Meyers, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa, as well as its two new U.S. destinations.

If you're looking to secure your budget-friendly seats ahead of the summer rush, you have until 11:59 PM MT on Dec. 21, 2023, to use the promo code LYNXUSA at checkout. 

