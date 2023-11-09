Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
flair airlines

Flair Airlines is launching new cheap flights from Toronto for as low as $39

Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Canada's largest ultra-low-cost airline has just announced two new routes that it will be launching with super cheap flights to the Maritimes starting next summer.

Just a few months after adding service to Punta Cana to its roster, the carrier revealed this week that it will now be flying to a completely different locale perfect for travellers who are looking for something other than a sun destination — though this place does have prime ocean access.

Customers will soon be able to hitch a ride with Flair to St. John's and Deer Lake, Newfoundland and Labrador, for the first time. And to mark the occasion, one-way fares from Toronto will start at only $39.

The company's execs say in a press release that they are excited to expand their Atlantic Canada offerings and provide what will be "the most affordable flights between Toronto to Deer Lake."

These trip options will be ideal for people looking for more affordable travel in the present economy, as well as for the increasing number of Ontarians who either have newly-transplanted friends to visit on the East Coast or even a property of their own there.

Being on opposite sides of Newfoundland, the two destinations will also give Canadians more of a chance to explore their own country, including Deer Lake's Gros Morne National Park, for a low price.

Flights between Toronto and St. John's will run three times per week from May 6 to May 26, then four times per week from May 27 to

October 25. Between Kitchener-Waterloo and St. John's, they will run twice per week from May 6 to May 26, then three times per week from May 27 to October 25.

And finally, flights from Toronto to Deer Lake will run three times a week from May 27 to October 7. Base fares, including taxes and fees, start at $39 and go up to $69.

Lead photo by

AeroMcFly220
