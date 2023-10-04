WestJet suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal until spring

WestJet will be temporarily suspending flights between Toronto and Montreal later this month, a head-scratching move given the popularity of the route.

As of October 29, you will no longer be able to fly WestJet to Quebec's largest city until April 28, 2024.

Both Air Canada and WestJet have cut services over the course of the year, which aviation experts are suggesting is a move to combat low-fare airlines.

Pilot shortages and slow delivery of new aircraft might also be behind the Toronto-Montreal cuts, as suggested by aviation expert John Gradek.

With one less option for travellers to easily get to Montreal, some people are concerned the other carriers will jack up their prices as there is less competition.

Despite the cuts, WestJet says it plans to increase its presence in Eastern Canada, according to WestJet spokesperson Madison Kruger, along with providing "more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities across Canada."

Earlier this year, WestJet purchased budget airline Sunwing, and later announced it would be folding it into its main brand. It also will be shutting down low-cost airline Swoop at the end of the month, taking away more affordable options for travellers.