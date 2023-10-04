This Ontario resort will take you on a chairlift ride above colourful treetops

Sir Sam's Ski Hill may be best known for its winter slopes, but fall is an incredible time to visit the resort as well, especially since fall colours are reaching their peak in many parts of the province.

And what better way to immerse yourself in the season than a ride above the treetops?

Located just outside Haliburton in Eagle Lake, it's roughly a three-hour drive to get there from downtown Toronto.

With over 23 km of groomed trails winding through 100 acres of hardwood forests, the area's equally great to explore by hiking or biking.

You'll get to trek over the rugged Canadian Shield, while taking in views of the sparkling Eagle and Moose Lakes below, framed by fall foliage.

One of Sir Sam's coolest attractions to check out this season is the chairlift ride, which bring you to the top of the hill for a panoramic view. It costs $10 per person, or $40 for a family of up to five people.

Each year, the resort also celebrates with their Fall Festival, which runs this year from October 7 to 8. It'll feature a slew of local vendors, a pumpkin patch, beer garden, food, games, music, and ski swap ahead of the upcoming winter season.

While you're in the area, another spectacular destination to stop by is the Haliburton Forest & Wildlife Reserve, where you can howl with wolves or trek along a suspended canopy boardwalk.