This suspended boardwalk in Ontario is the longest in the world

With the leaves turning colour and the crisp cool air rolling in, there's no better time to get outside and enjoy all of the outdoor activities Ontario has to offer.

From scenic drives, to canoe trips, fall hikes, and treetop treks, it might seem impossible to tick every item off your autumn bucket list. Luckily, there is one tour in Ontario that combines all four, and it's pretty much the ultimate day excursion for any nature lover.

Less than three hours from Toronto in Haliburton, you'll find the longest suspended boardwalk in the world that is part of an epic canopy tour. The entire tour is broken up into four stages and lasts a little over three hours.

It begins with a scenic drive through a private forest that will be bursting with colour in just a few weeks. Then, you'll embark upon a canoe trip through the calm, pristine waters of Muskoka.

After you've paddled a short distance, you'll dock your canoe and explore the picturesque wilderness by foot, until you reach the Pelaw River Rapids.

The last part of the tour is the main attraction - the canopy trek. At over half a kilometre long, this boardwalk among the clouds is the longest of its kind in the world.

This guided tour will weave you through the forest treetops, high above the forest ground below. Various platforms along the route will offer you some opportunities to rest, and snap some 'grams.

Tours run twice daily until mid-October and costs $95/person, which includes a complimentary pass to the Wolf Centre.