The top 5 hotels in Vaughan Ontario

Hotels in Vaughan Ontario offer both convenient proximity to Toronto's Pearson Airport, as well larger attractions like Canada's Wonderland, all within driving range of the downtown core.

Here are the hotels you'll want to check out in Vaughan.

Decked out in modern conveniences (like WiFI and free bike rentals), Element Vaughan Southwest is a pet-friendly hotel located a stone's throw from Canada's Wonderland and Vaughan Mills outlet mall.

If you happen to stop by in the winter, you'll be glad to know some of the area's top ski lifts are less than 20 km away, too.

Though some suites are equipped with kitchenettes, the hotel also boasts three on-site restaurants (Cucinetta Italian, Krave Indian, and Osteria Berto) if you don't feel like whipping up a meal yourself.

There's also a 24-hour snack bar, business centre, gym, and a salt water pool for when you want to take a refreshing dip after your travels (and parking is free, too).

Nestled between several parks and outdoor spaces, Staybridge Suites is the perfect spot for an extended stay. Onsite, you'll find an outdoor seating area with fish ponds, BBQ facilities, and a fireplace where you can snuggle up on cooler days.

Centrally located between Highway 407, the York University GO station, and the Toronto Coach Terminal, you'll be able to get around with ease (no matter where your adventures take you).

There are three on-site restaurants to choose from, plus a full complimentary buffet. Each room does have a kitchenette, though, so you can always cook up a meal in your suite instead.

It doesn't hurt that it's less than a 10-minute drive to Wonderland and Black Creek Pioneer Village, too, giving you the option to explore if the mood strikes.

Aloft Vaughan Mills is located right next to (you guessed it!) Vaughan Mills, as well as several golf clubs, parks, and trails.

There are plenty of standard amenities available, like on-site laundry, free WiFi, and baggage storage, but standout features include hypoallergenic rooms available on request, as well as access to streaming services (so you can leave your Fire Stick at home).

The hotel also prides itself on its accessibility, offering up Braille signage, units that are entirely wheelchair-accessible, as well as added bathroom features like emergency cords.

Other cool amenities include an indoor swimming pool, live music, and bike rentals (plus some pretty stellar city views).

Springhill Suites by Marriott's major draw is its proximity to a slew of destinations, like Canada's Wonderland, Pearson Airport, and York University. It doesn't hurt that it's near a subway station, too, so you can zip downtown at a moment's notice.

Your room booking includes free WiFi, a complimentary breakfast, and all the usual bells and whistles, but there's also an on-site spa if you're in the mood to do some de-stressing and decompressing.

If you're travelling, you'll probably love that there's also baggage storage, so you won't have to haul your luggage up to (or down from) your room.

Homewood Suites are designed to be your home away from home, no matter how long you're staying. Thankfully, suites are outfitted with all the creature comforts, like a cozy seating area and kitchenette with a full-sized refrigerator.

They even offer a grocery service at an additional cost, in addition to an on-site convenience store that's perfect for grabbing odds and ends you may have forgotten (or lost) during your travels.

The cleaning services are top-notch, too, with dry cleaning, suit pressing, and laundry available on request.