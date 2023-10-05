Ontario's heart-shaped lake is breathtaking this time of year

Heart Lake in Ontario is a breathtaking sight all year-round, but it truly shines in the fall when it's framed with colourful foliage.

Located near the quaint village of Ompah just over 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, the small lake exploded in popularity a few years back after going viral on social media.

Photographers and influencers alike have since flocked to the area every fall to try to snap an Instagram-worthy photo.

Unfortunately, you may have to admire its beauty through your screens from now on, as nearby residents of Frontenac County have had enough.

A few years back, the County of Frontenac Facebook and Instagram pages issued a public statement asking people to stop visiting.

"We get it, it IS beautiful. But there is no public access. You're trespassing on private property, and that's not right," the post read.

As Heart Lake is located on Crown Land and has no public access, many visitors have been trespassing on private property to get the best view.

Between a few dozen to hundreds of people visit the previously-quiet area weekly during the season, using local residents' driveways and cutting across their yards.

As the lake is best viewed from above, drones have also become an issue, creating unwanted noise in an otherwise quiet enclave.

Luckily, there are still plenty of photos taken from past years to browse through. For beautiful fall hikes closer to home, check out this list of trails near Toronto.