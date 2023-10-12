You'll find this picturesque waterfall in a conservation area just outside Toronto

Ontarians are lucky enough to have over 400 waterfalls to explore in the province, and a good chunk of them are only about an hour away from Toronto in Hamilton, also known as the City of Waterfalls.

Home to over 100 various types (including plunges and cascades), there's no shortage to explore in the region.

Felker's Falls is one to add to the top of your list, reaching an impressive 22 metres tall as it flows over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment.

Found within the Felker's Falls Conservation Area in Stoney Creek, this terraced ribbon waterfall flows year round, though it's noticeably more prominent after a rainfall.

To reach the falls, follow the Stoney Creek section of the Bruce Trail. There's an accessible viewing platform above the falls, though you can also see it from the bottom if you park on Hildegard Drive and follow Davis Creek upstream for 300 metres.

While you're there, you can also see a number of other nearby waterfalls by hiking along the East Mountain Trail Loop. This circular trail (which runs roughly 4 km one way) passes by Albion Falls, Buttermilk Falls, and Glendale Falls.

Felker's Falls is free to visit, though it does get busy on weekends and parking lots can fill up. Your best bet is to visit during the week or early in the morning to guarantee a spot.