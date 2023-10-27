Canadians will be charged to visit Europe starting in 2025

Canadians hoping to check countries in Europe off of their travel bucket list will soon need to pay a fee to visit.

In a news release last week, the European Union (EU) shared that the launch date for its new visa waiver system called the European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS) has been delayed again.

The program was created to track visitors from the 63 countries that are not part of the EU but can enter Europe without needing a visa, mainly for security purposes.

"To reduce procedures and wait times, as well as address the security concerns, the European Commission (EC) has come up with a solution – ETIAS," the site reads.

The electronic system will detect if a person is a threat to the security of EU countries, which will then lead to being denied entry.

According to the EU, the ETIAS will be "ready to enter into operation in Spring 2025."

Travellers from Canada, the US, and the UK are just a few of the countries that will need to obtain ETIAS authorization.

This isn't the first time the new system has been postponed since it was first announced in 2018. The ETIAS was originally supposed to be implemented in 2021.

When first reported, the European Commission (EC) said that the system would be fully operational by May 2023.

In January 2023, the EC pushed it back to November 2023.

How it works and which countries in Europe require it

Fortunately, it won't cost you an arm and a leg to apply. It's expected to cost €7 (around C$9.50) for each application. Only adults over 18 years old will need to apply, as those under 18 will not have to pay any fees.

The application will ask for personal data and travel documents like a passport and the first EU country you intend to visit.

These are the countries in Europe that will require visa-exempt travellers to have an ETIAS travel authorization.

The application will also ask questions about criminal records, presence in conflict zones, and orders to leave any EU countries.

You will be approved if your application form is correct and not flagged as a security risk. According to the site, the procedure is expected to be completed in only a few minutes.

However, if the ETIAS finds something risky in your application, it'll be manually processed for about four days or a maximum of two weeks.

Once you obtain ETIAS authorization, it'll be valid for three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

Your ETIAS application can be denied for reasons that are listed on its site.

European Union countries aren't the only ones who have implemented an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreigners.

Canada has had a similar system in place for years called an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that only costs $7.

The US also has a similar setup called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Here's the complete list of countries that will require ETIAS approval. The EC notes that more countries may be added to this list until the system's launch.

Keep an eye out for updates so you can budget this fee for your future trips to Europe!