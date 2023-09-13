Travel
Toronto to Zurich flights

A new airline will soon offer direct flights from Toronto to this European country

Canadians jetsetters looking to escape to Europe will soon get a new option, as Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is extending their flight network to include direct routes between Toronto and Zurich next summer.

From exploring diverse landscapes like snow-capped Alps and striking turquoise lakes to wandering preserved medieval towns and eating your weight in fondue, Switzerland has something for everyone.

Launching May 10, 2024, the new service from Toronto Pearson International Airport will run every day except Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer months, with additional dates potentially being added in the future.

Westbound service on the SWISS Airbus A330 aircraft will depart from Zurich at 9:55 a.m. and arrive in Toronto at 1 p.m. (in local times).

The corresponding eastbound service will leave Toronto at 4:35 p.m. and arrive in Zurich at 6:30 a.m. the following day.

While Air Canada currently offers direct flights to Zurich, the new service with SWISS gives travel-hungry Canadians another option and should help keep flight costs competitive.

The 2024 summer flight schedule runs from March 31 to October 26, 2024. Flights can now be booked on the SWISS website.

Lead photo by

streetflash
