Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pearson airport

Outage results in messy travel day at Toronto Pearson Airport ahead of long weekend

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport were met with delays and longer than normal wait times on Friday morning following a network outage at the airport, resulting in a frustrating travel experience ahead of the long weekend

The Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA) reported a network outage at the Terminal 1 transborder checkpoint just after 9:30 a.m. via social media. 

"Your patience is appreciated while CATSA works to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the transport authority wrote on Twitter. 

Just before 10:15 a.m., Pearson Airport said that while lines have improved in Terminal 1, passengers should be aware that wait times have "ebbed and flowed" through the morning.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. CATSA provided another update on the issue, writing that while wait times at the transborder checkpoint have stabilized over the last few hours, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the checkpoint early as wait times may increase during peak periods. 

CATSA is currently still working to resolve the issue at the time of publication. 

Lead photo by

@fabian.tobin
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Outage results in messy travel day at Toronto Pearson Airport ahead of long weekend

5 scenic fall drives in Ontario

Gravenhurst is a charming lakeside town in Ontario that's full to the brim with history

5 fall fairs near Toronto

Havilland Bay in Ontario is an epic road trip where you can see stunning fall colours

Dundurn Castle is a grand villa with waterfront gardens you can explore near Toronto

This Shakespeare-inspired hotel in Ontario is the star of a new CTV series

Flair Airlines is having a 50% off sale for their birthday with flights as low as $48