What's open and closed on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto includes a long list of attractions, grocery stores, shopping centres, and even the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) to keep you busy on your day off. Given that it's still a statutory holiday, it's always a good idea to call ahead and plan your visits in advance.
Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 4) in Toronto this year:
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Summerhill Market locations around the city will be open on Labour Day for all your grocery needs. Photo: Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many consider Monday a day off already.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.
The CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open on Labour Day if you're in the mood for shopping. Photo: Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Labour Day is your last chance to check out the CNE if you haven't already. Gates close at 5 p.m. and grounds will be open until 9 p.m. Photo: Fareen Karim.
Attractions
Closed
Open