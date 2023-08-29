What's open and closed on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
What's open on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto includes a long list of attractions, grocery stores, shopping centres, and even the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) to keep you busy on your day off. Given that it's still a statutory holiday, it's always a good idea to call ahead and plan your visits in advance. 

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 4) in Toronto this year: 

General 

Closed 
  • Banks 
  • Government offices 
  • Libraries 
  • Mail delivery 
Open 

Summerhill Market locations around the city will be open on Labour Day for all your grocery needs. Photo: Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink

Closed
  • LCBO
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many consider Monday a day off already.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below. 
Open

If you're planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open on Labour Day if you're in the mood for shopping. Photo: Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall 
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Labour Day is your last chance to check out the CNE if you haven't already. Gates close at 5 p.m. and grounds will be open until 9 p.m. Photo: Fareen Karim.

Attractions

Closed 
  • MOCA (reopens Sept. 7)
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
