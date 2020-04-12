Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
asian grocery store

You can now get online delivery from Asian grocery stores in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Online grocery delivery is now available from Asian supermarkets in Toronto thanks to a new app called Gocery.

A promotional video for the app shows two versions of the same woman shopping for groceries. One is stressed out, fighting traffic, baby on the hip, struggling to reach products on high shelves. Another orders groceries through the app and chills at home, rocking her child and playing virtual reality games.

Partners on the app include H Mart, Lucky Moose, Pacific Fresh Food Market and a handful of other Asian grocery stores. They're also continuing to expand with more stores in more areas of the GTA, and you can sign up to receive updates if you can't get delivery to your area yet.

All you have to do is download the app and sign up to browse thousands products for delivery, then choose a delivery time and payment method.

Available products include all kinds of noodles, candy, frozen food, canned goods, fruit, veggies, chips and snacks such as Pocky, spicy chicken ramen, cracker nuts and bean paste.

There's an online form available to fill out if you're interested in becoming a Gocery partner.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto donut shop is matching customer orders with free food to frontline healthcare workers

You can now get online delivery from Asian grocery stores in Toronto

Map shows average wait times at dozens of Toronto grocery stores

This is the best time to grocery shop in Toronto during coronavirus

Toronto restaurant reopens and apologizes for raising prices to cover steep app delivery fees

Someone is now tracking how long the lines are at Costco stores in Toronto

Downtown Toronto just got a new store for online grocery shopping that also sells wine and liquor

These Toronto cafes have transformed into wine and grocery stores