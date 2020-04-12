You can now get online delivery from Asian grocery stores in Toronto

Online grocery delivery is now available from Asian supermarkets in Toronto thanks to a new app called Gocery.

A promotional video for the app shows two versions of the same woman shopping for groceries. One is stressed out, fighting traffic, baby on the hip, struggling to reach products on high shelves. Another orders groceries through the app and chills at home, rocking her child and playing virtual reality games.

Partners on the app include H Mart, Lucky Moose, Pacific Fresh Food Market and a handful of other Asian grocery stores. They're also continuing to expand with more stores in more areas of the GTA, and you can sign up to receive updates if you can't get delivery to your area yet.

All you have to do is download the app and sign up to browse thousands products for delivery, then choose a delivery time and payment method.

Available products include all kinds of noodles, candy, frozen food, canned goods, fruit, veggies, chips and snacks such as Pocky, spicy chicken ramen, cracker nuts and bean paste.

There's an online form available to fill out if you're interested in becoming a Gocery partner.